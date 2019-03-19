#GoodNewsRUHLES: 8-year-old chess champ proves talent is universal 01:09 copied!

8-year-old Tani and his family fled religious persecution in their home country of Nigeria, eventually settling into a homeless shelter in New York City. Tani learned to play chess at his public school and went undefeated in the New York State championship. After Nicholas Kristoff from the New York Times shared his story, a Go Fund Me account for Tani went viral, raising enough money to move the family out of the shelter. This #GoodNewsRUHLES!

