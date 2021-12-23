IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Would the January 6th Committee subpoena sitting members of Congress? Yes, says Schiff.

04:47

Rep. Adam Schiff, member of the January 6th Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether the committee is prepared to take the unprecedented action of issuing a subpoena to a sitting member of Congress, and why they want to talk with Jim Jordan about January 6th organizers' discussions of pardons.Dec. 23, 2021

