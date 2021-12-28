World loses powerful moral voice for equality with Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing
01:36
Ayman Mohyeldin eulogizes Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of speaking out for equality that reached far beyond the work he did opposing South African apartheid that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize.Dec. 28, 2021
