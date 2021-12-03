Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies
Rachel Maddow shares Reuters reporting on two women who were threatened and terrorized by Trump supporters and right-wing media after Donald Trump singled them out in a false accusation that they were the reason he lost the 2020 election in Georgia. Dec. 3, 2021
