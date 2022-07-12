IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans

Dr. Meg Autry, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at U.C. San Francisco, talks with Rachel Maddow about a plan to build a floating women's health clinic to provide abortion services in federal waters off shore from Republican controlled states that are passing abortion bans. July 12, 2022

