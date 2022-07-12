Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans

- Now Playing
Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans06:58
Kansas will be first state to vote on abortion rights after Roe reversal07:44
Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians07:53
Biden: ‘My Ultimate goal is to reinstate Roe v. Wade as national law by passing it in Congress’03:29
‘The phone is a look into your soul’: How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you06:10
Women's March staging sit-in outside the White House protesting for abortion rights00:58
Stop ignoring the danger and heartbreak of birth mothers and all bodies who give birth07:34
The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities07:27
“People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe05:42
Law giving fetuses the rights of a born person targeted by abortion rights groups07:02
The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care04:54
1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours04:02
‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order06:59
How Much Will Biden's Executive Order Protect Abortion Access?13:54
Breaking Down Biden's Executive Order on Abortion Rights07:36
Tale of the Tape: Joe Biden ‘we have to codify Roe v. Wade’06:34
Biden signs executive order on protecting abortion access02:46
Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’06:29
Abortion rights supporters rush to add state ballot measures04:31
Fighting abortion trigger laws07:05
