With Ukraine crisis, attention renewed on U.S. refugee policy
03:03
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about the duty of the United States to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin's violent invasion, and the importance of maintaining the same standard of charity and compassion for refugees from other parts of the world. March 2, 2022
