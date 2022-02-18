IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease

Rachel Maddow

With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease

Rep. Gerry Connolly, member of the House Oversight Committee, explains why the General Services Administration should cancel Donald Trump's lease on the Old Post Office building that houses the Trump International Hotel, rather than allow Trump to make a profit off the sale of the lease.Feb. 18, 2022

Play All