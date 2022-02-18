With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease
Rep. Gerry Connolly, member of the House Oversight Committee, explains why the General Services Administration should cancel Donald Trump's lease on the Old Post Office building that houses the Trump International Hotel, rather than allow Trump to make a profit off the sale of the lease.Feb. 18, 2022
Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles
