Rachel Maddow

With businesses failing, Trump taps his political supporters to maintain his wealth

05:21

David Fahrenthold, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the pressure Donald Trump is facing as his loan debts come due, and how he is transitioning to exploiting his political base for money as his real estate ventures collapse.Feb. 19, 2022

