With businesses failing, Trump taps his political supporters to maintain his wealth
05:21
Share this -
copied
David Fahrenthold, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the pressure Donald Trump is facing as his loan debts come due, and how he is transitioning to exploiting his political base for money as his real estate ventures collapse.Feb. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
06:08
Classified docs found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago stash, National Archives confirms
07:49
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing
01:53
How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence
01:54
'I am sorry I broke your heart': Kim Potter apologizes to Daunte Wright's family
01:47
'You took his future': Daunte Wright's mother speaks at sentencing for Kim Potter