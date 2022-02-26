With Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, a strengthening of democracy: Ifill
03:10
Share this -
copied
Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director counsel of the NAACP Legal and Educational Defense Fund, reacts to President Joe Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and points out the importance of diversity in representation to the strength of the court and the health of U.S. democracy.Feb. 26, 2022
UP NEXT
Anticipating repression under Putin, Ukrainians fight for their lives
04:14
'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in
07:27
Putin's failure as a leader drives his resentment of Ukraine democracy
10:21
Anti-war protests in Russia test Putin's dictator privilege of disregarding public opinion
02:44
Pro-Russia Ukrainians resent being used by Putin to justify war: Engel
06:52
Sadness, rage, and resolve: Ukraine supporters react as Putin lies his way into war