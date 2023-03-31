IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    In defense of boringness: Weissmann on the value of due process that Trump is to face next

    05:37

  • Maddow: Reckless DeSantis rhetoric would break U.S. legal system

    03:01

  • Schiff: Trump indictment 'a vindication of the rule of law'

    04:51

  • Maddow: Prepare for New York D.A.'s Trump case to be... boring.

    02:26

  • Prevalence of mass shootings extends reach of gun violence across communities

    09:56

  • 'Pissed off at cowards and profiteers': Outrage grows over gun safety inaction

    04:43

  • Nashville mayor: 'This is our worst day'

    03:57

  • Trump indictment would only be a problem if he and GOP make it one (and they're trying)

    07:04

  • U.S. takes politician indictments in stride; Trump case should be no different: Maddow

    08:51

  • Trump's life-long record would make an indictment unsurprising

    03:42

  • Democratic activist delivers straight talk to his party on long term strategy

    07:31

  • As Florida county bans Holocaust book, actual neo-Nazis grow bold in U.S.

    04:14

  • Senator Warren on how to fix what Trump broke in banking rules

    07:57

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson honored with street naming

    00:45

  • Activists set sights on House Republicans in Biden-won districts

    06:42

  • With Trump in legal trouble, Georgia GOP targets prosecutors

    05:05

  • Because she made a fuss, Judy Heumann made everyone's life better

    07:12

  • Officials look to establish baseline health indicators for residents near train wreck

    05:37

  • State Democrat stands up to Republican fixation on anti-trans restrictions

    11:12

Rachel Maddow

Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted

03:49

David Rohde, executive editor for news at NewYorker.com, talks with Rachel Maddow about measures the judge in Donald Trump's case could take to preserve order, including possibly revoking Trump's bail if his behavior becomes too threatening to jurors.March 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    In defense of boringness: Weissmann on the value of due process that Trump is to face next

    05:37

  • Maddow: Reckless DeSantis rhetoric would break U.S. legal system

    03:01

  • Schiff: Trump indictment 'a vindication of the rule of law'

    04:51

  • Maddow: Prepare for New York D.A.'s Trump case to be... boring.

    02:26

  • Prevalence of mass shootings extends reach of gun violence across communities

    09:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All