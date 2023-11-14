IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

    Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

  Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

  Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

  UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

  'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

  GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

  Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

  A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

  'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy

  Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

  Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving 

  'Negotiations large and small': Hostage releases, aid to Gaza suggest possible shift as war rages

  Maddow on her new book 'Prequel' clarifying today's politics: 'I have a lot of faith in democracy'

  Maddow on the Gaza hospital bombing: 'We as humans have to believe that the truth matters'

  'I will not permit it': Judge throttles Trump's ranting to protect trial integrity

  Massive voter turnout in Poland appears to reject right-wing party; Halts authoritarian drift

  Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes

  Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages

  A real variable we've not seen before: Hamas hostage-taking complicates response to attacks

Rachel Maddow

Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

While the new Supreme Court code of ethics lacks an enforcement mechanism and was delivered with an insulting bit of gaslighting, there is a redeeming silver lining to be found. Dahlia Lithwick, Slate senior editor and author of "Lady Justice," talks with Rachel Maddow about how to find a bright side to the Supreme Court's "ethics aspiration." Nov. 14, 2023

