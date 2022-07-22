Why the Jan. 6 Josh Hawley video is about more than a senator running away
Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill explains unique the role current Missouri Senator Josh Hawley played on January 6th and why the video played of him fleeing Donald Trump's mob has a deeper subtext than simply humiliating Hawley.July 22, 2022
