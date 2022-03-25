Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutor's resignation letter insists Trump is guilty of multiple felonies: NYT06:46
Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention05:32
Concerns grow that desperation will drive Putin to escalate his war in Ukraine04:02
Judge Jackson's advice to students facing challenges: 'Persevere'05:19
Booker to Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'You are my harbinger of hope'11:41
Madeleine Albright, first woman secretary of state, dies at 8403:07
Anti-corruption activists tied to Navalny expose Putin ownership of mystery yacht04:24
Experts working to assess extent of degradation of Russian forces05:04
Ketanji Brown Jackson unperturbed by Republican insinuations at confirmation hearing04:13
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open04:04
Putin's brutality incurs the hatred of formerly pro-Russian Ukrainians: Engel06:59
Putin's anti-NATO rampage backfires as neutral countries look for protection06:10
Means of sustaining life in Mariupol dwindle for those unable to flee Russian bombing02:49
Archive: Moscow welcomes the Soviet Union's first McDonald's01:59
Why the fate of Russia's war on Ukraine may be in the hands of China04:03
Photographer's lens bears witness to the brutality of Putin's war in Ukraine07:20
Europeans feed supplies to Ukrainian front lines04:56
Aid groups offer help and healing to Ukrainian refugees taking life one day at a time03:41
Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe 04:44
Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing05:56
Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen03:37
Ali Velshi looks back at the first NATO summit in 1957 and a health scare for President Eisenhower that almost prevented it from happening.March 25, 2022
