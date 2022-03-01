IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Why sanctions may be the West's most powerful weapon against Putin and his oligarchs

03:17

Rachel Maddow reports on a new set of sanctions that are penetrating the core of the Russian economy, from the freezing of Russia's Central Bank to deny Putin access to stored funds, to major oil corporations BP and Shell pulling out of Russian business arrangements. And that's not to mention Switzerland.March 1, 2022

