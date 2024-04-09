IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality
April 9, 2024

Rachel Maddow

Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality

04:23

Rachel Maddow looks at the litany of Republican policies that are unpopular, in some cases wildly unpopular, with American voters and notes the stark contrast between those policies and the extremely popular initiatives President Joe Biden is pursuing, including eliminating student loan debt for as many Americans as possible. April 9, 2024

