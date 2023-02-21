IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Why predictions about Russia's war in Ukraine were so wrong, and how to adjust expectations

06:39

Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic, talks with Rachel Maddow about why Russia's ability to conquer Ukraine was so drastically overestimated a year ago, and why expectations that Russia benefits from dragging out the conflict are wrong.Feb. 21, 2023

