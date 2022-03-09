IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary 02:34 When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption 08:23 Vindman: Ukraine fighter jet hang-up 'pretty absurd' 02:54
Now Playing
Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets 06:09
UP NEXT
U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine 04:00 Sanctions' economic bite tests Russian faith in Kremlin war narrative 08:57 At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope 07:00 'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht 01:51 Putin cracks down on news that threatens his war narrative; outlaws contradiction 08:22 Russian air force appears less capable than previously thought, as Putin presses siege 06:19 People in southern Ukraine prepare to disrupt Putin's assault plans 03:32 White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia 00:54 Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire reported 11:44 'A battle of logistics': Tracking the many moving parts in Ukraine 04:14 Russia's last independent TV channel shutters amid Putin's crackdown on media 06:53 'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee 08:01 Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy; agrees to cooperate 01:07 Poor planning, low morale, weak supplies corrode Russian invasion from within 06:15 Putin's shambolic invasion no less traumatizing for fleeing Ukrainians 04:22 Why Biden hit a nerve with threat to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts 02:35 Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets 06:09
Andriy Zagorodnyuk, former minister of defense of Ukraine, talks about the importance of fighter jets and other aid to Ukraine to help defend against Russia's increasingly brutal invasion.
March 9, 2022 Read More What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary 02:34 When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption 08:23 Vindman: Ukraine fighter jet hang-up 'pretty absurd' 02:54
Now Playing
Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets 06:09
UP NEXT
U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine 04:00 Sanctions' economic bite tests Russian faith in Kremlin war narrative 08:57