Rachel Maddow

Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets

06:09

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, former minister of defense of Ukraine, talks about the importance of fighter jets and other aid to Ukraine to help defend against Russia's increasingly brutal invasion.March 9, 2022

