IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39

  • A future of abundant, equitable speech terrifies people like Elon Musk Anand Giridharadas says

    08:37

  • Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 6

    06:16

  • Court Blocks Controversial Execution as Texas GOP Governor Dithers

    06:24

  • Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

    03:36

  • Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch has died at 88

    00:52

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Morning Joe says thank you to Bill Karins

    05:04

  • Biden having to walk and chew gum at same time on energy: EPA administrator

    04:28

  • Dangers of disinformation

    05:35

  • Colorado gov. on DeSantis: Colorado welcomes mountain Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie are safe here

    02:29

  • Internet sensation Randy Rainbow on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: ‘It's really just a horror’

    08:57

  • A look inside the math textbooks rejected by Florida

    06:16

  • Florida House votes to dissolve Disney's special self-governing status

    03:16

  • Biden announces ‘Unite for Ukraine’ program to settle Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

    02:01

  • Biden announces additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine

    02:02

  • 'Outrageous and inexcusable': Pelosi blasts show leading to Capitol evacuation

    05:09

  • Top Democrats call for investigation into Jared Kushner’s $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia

    07:50

  • Joy Reid on DeSantis: Baby MAGA is mad that Disney opposes his "Don’t Say Gay" law

    10:56

Rachel Maddow

Why Musk may regret purchase of Twitter when reality of content moderation hits

05:14

Ben Collins, senior reporter covering disinformation, extremism, and the internet for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and where reality undermines his stated goal of making Twitter a platform for "free speech." April 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39

  • A future of abundant, equitable speech terrifies people like Elon Musk Anand Giridharadas says

    08:37

  • Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 6

    06:16

  • Court Blocks Controversial Execution as Texas GOP Governor Dithers

    06:24

  • Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

    03:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All