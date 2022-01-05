Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow reports on the January 6th Committee's letter to cable news host Sean Hannity requesting his cooperation in helping them understand text messages he sent to Trump White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows that discuss Donald Trump's state of mind and conflicts with White House lawyers, as well as one cryptic message sent the day before January 6th that Hannity was "very worried" about the next 48 hours. Jan. 5, 2022

