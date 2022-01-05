Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.
10:09
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on the January 6th Committee's letter to cable news host Sean Hannity requesting his cooperation in helping them understand text messages he sent to Trump White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows that discuss Donald Trump's state of mind and conflicts with White House lawyers, as well as one cryptic message sent the day before January 6th that Hannity was "very worried" about the next 48 hours. Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.
10:09
UP NEXT
January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy
04:30
1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host
06:12
Jan. 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity texts to Mark Meadows and others
10:01
Schiff: Texts show Hannity was ‘plainly concerned’ about Trump after Jan. 6
06:47
Jan. 6 committee releases ‘explosive’ texts from Sean Hannity