Rachel Maddow

Why a 'Big Lie' is so powerful and so hard to undo

07:07

Timothy Snyder, history professor at Yale University and author of "Bloodlands," talks with Rachel Maddow about the manipulative power of a "Big Lie" and why it's so difficult to untangle a person from a Big Lie once they've bought into it.April 29, 2022

