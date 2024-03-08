IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers State of the Union address

Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight 
March 8, 202410:43
  • Now Playing

    Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight 

    10:43
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 2024

    08:26

  • Maddow: ‘The Republican party is trying to get rid of the form of government we have'

    09:34

  • Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election

    04:45

  • 'That person': Democrat Jason Palmer beats Joe Biden to win American Samoa, NBC News projects

    02:15

  • Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech

    08:16

  • 'Why stop?': Republican race stays more interesting with Nikki Haley in it

    03:15

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • U.S. voters face stark contrast in 2024 choices, with no 'magic wand' coming to help

    07:27

  • 'The Republican Party is going through some things': Maddow marvels at GOP veering into extremism

    12:00

  • ‘This is B.S.’: Maddow shreds ‘cravenness’ of Supreme Court delaying Trump trial

    10:17

  • 'Burn it all down': Rule-of-law stands as bulwark against Trumpian lies, so he attacks it

    07:58

  • Maddow: With each new election cycle, Republicans accept Russian help with greater ease

    04:41

  • Conservative anti-gay movement built on foundation of questionable credibility

    07:05

  • Trump's 'manifest unfitness' on display in rambling victory speech: Maddow

    05:16

  • 'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

    05:21

  • 'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close

    02:49

  • Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption

    05:24

  • Wisconsin dumps GOP-manipulated maps to better reflect voters' will

    04:38

Rachel Maddow

Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight 

10:43

John Archibald, reporter and columnist for AL.com talks with Rachel Maddow about what people in Alabama know about their junior senator, Katie Britt, "on a scale of zero to Trumpy." An MSNBC panel follows with discussion of Senator Britt's role within the Republican Party as it wrestles with the unpopularity of its position on abortion.March 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight 

    10:43
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 2024

    08:26

  • Maddow: ‘The Republican party is trying to get rid of the form of government we have'

    09:34

  • Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election

    04:45

  • 'That person': Democrat Jason Palmer beats Joe Biden to win American Samoa, NBC News projects

    02:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All