White House reiterates commitment to NATO obligations
White House chief of staff Ron Klain explains that in addition to the U.S. asserting its right to retaliate for things like cyberattacks, the U.S. has emphasized to its NATO allies its commitment to military defensive obligations. March 2, 2022
