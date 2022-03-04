IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant 04:32
White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia 00:54
Ayman Mohyeldin updates reports of an attack by Russian troops on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhoda, Ukraine with details from Ukrainian officials that the reported fire was in a training facility and a word from the White House that there are no indications of elevated radiation levels.
March 4, 2022
