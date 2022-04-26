IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

While U.S. invests in electric vehicle chargers, Musk has ...other priorities

02:38

Rachel Maddow points out that while the U.S. is investing $7.5 billion into installing new electric vehicle chargers around the country, the owner of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer is spending several times that amount to buy a web site where people can write stuff in 280 characters. April 26, 2022

