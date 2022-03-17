Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?
Anne Applebaum, staff writer for the Atlantic, talks about mistakes the U.S. made that allowed Russian corruption to metastasize, and how to pursue policy going forward in a world changed by Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. March 17, 2022
