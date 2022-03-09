When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption
08:23
Ali Velshi looks at how Donald Trump's personal abuse of the U.S. relationship with Ukraine contributed to Ukraine's vulnerability to Russian aggression, and talks with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (ret.), formerly a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified in Donald Trump's first impeachment.March 9, 2022
