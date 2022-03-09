IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary

02:34

Ali Velshi offers a look at a refugee reception center in Beregsurányi, Hungary, where Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion can eat, rest, and warm up as they make plans for more permanent relocation.March 9, 2022

