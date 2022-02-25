IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What people are getting wrong about how sanctioning Russia works

    08:24
Rachel Maddow

What people are getting wrong about how sanctioning Russia works

08:24

Hagar Chemali, former senior policy advisor to the Treasury Sanctions Division, explains how sanctions work within a broader strategy to pressure a country, in this case Russia, to change its behavior.Feb. 25, 2022

    What people are getting wrong about how sanctioning Russia works

    08:24
