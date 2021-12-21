Wearied by Manchin perfidy, progressives eye 'two track process' to achieve BBB's goals

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about her frustration with Joe Manchin running hot and cold on negotiations over the Build Back Better Act and a new "two track" strategy that combines legislation with executive action by President Biden to achieve the goals of the BBB.
Dec. 21, 2021 Read More
