    Washington state comes to aid of women endangered by Idaho's radical anti-abortion laws

Rachel Maddow

Washington state comes to aid of women endangered by Idaho's radical anti-abortion laws

02:08

Rachel Maddow reports on a new legal invention by anti-abortion Republicans in Idaho as people both seeking and providing reproductive care are fleeing the dangerous oppression of Idaho laws for the safety and freedom across the border in Washington. April 11, 2023

