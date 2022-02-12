War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks about the bleak outlook for the possibility that Vladimir Putin will decide against invading Ukraine, but offers a framework for negotiations that could help avoid war if Putin so chooses.Feb. 12, 2022
