    War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

    Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping

  • New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

  • Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

  • Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss

  • Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports

  • Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos

  • Iran timeline to nuclear weapon 'frighteningly short' after failed Trump policy

  • As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally

  • Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison 

  • Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

  • Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling

  • January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT

  • Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election

  • Pence commits Republican heresy; accuses Trump of being wrong on negating election loss

  • Despite red flags, Florida Republicans poised to confirm questionable surgeon general

  • Three neo-Nazis arrested in Florida attack

  • Disgraced Trump NSA Flynn proposed using National Guard to seize voting machines: NYT

Rachel Maddow

War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

03:54

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks about the bleak outlook for the possibility that Vladimir Putin will decide against invading Ukraine, but offers a framework for negotiations that could help avoid war if Putin so chooses.Feb. 12, 2022

