  • No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

  • Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case

    Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

    Trump victim act follows authoritarian playbook drawing in fanatical supporters

  • 'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle

  • Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans

  • January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation

  • 'This is not about a day': Booker sets January 6 on U.S. civil rights timeline -full video

  • Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

  • Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

  • Fate of voting rights legislation rests on pressure from 'spotlight of history'

  • Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death

  • Jamie Raskin on losing his son and defending American democracy

  • Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.

  • Subpoenas for Ivanka, Trump Jr suggest NY AG investigation entering final stages

  • Hospitalizations spike amid rocketing Covid case counts; threat to hospitals renewed

  • Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot

  • Republicans hit snags deploying gerrymandering strategy to strengthen grip on power

  • As Congress fails on climate (again), focus turns to executive options for Biden

Rachel Maddow

Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, talks about an open letter from civil rights leaders to President Biden insisting that he not visit Atlanta to promote voting rights unless he comes with a plan to actually pass voting rights legislation.Jan. 8, 2022

