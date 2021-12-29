IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pushing Texas voters to the polls

    02:43

  • Texas ID law drives frustration, mobilization

    02:43

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

  • Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations

    01:13

  • 'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms

    07:27

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights

    09:04

  • Senate Democrats to pivot from BBB to voting rights

    06:32

  • Sen. Luján on voting rights, immigration reform

    05:56

  • Rep. Clyburn: Passing voting rights is very important

    07:57

  • Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters

    08:20

  • Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation

    08:51

  • Warnock to Senate Democrats: Bipartisanship at whose expense?

    06:50

  • CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

    05:25

  • Despite past objections, Senate adds filibuster exception for debt ceiling. So, what next?

    02:24

  • GOP-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin

    07:42

  • Sen. Stabenow on Build Back Better: 'We are in the final days of negotiation'

    05:26

  • Amb. Power: Voting rights in America must be protected

    07:34

  • Rep. Escobar: Texas is ‘an extreme example’ of gerrymandering

    03:39

  • Chris Hayes: David Perdue’s governor bid is about one thing and one thing only

    08:47

Rachel Maddow

Voting rights advocates develop plan in four parts for achieving goals

01:46

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, lays out a four part plan for addressing voting rights in Georgia and the U.S. broadly.Dec. 29, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Pushing Texas voters to the polls

    02:43

  • Texas ID law drives frustration, mobilization

    02:43

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

  • Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations

    01:13

  • 'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms

    07:27

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All