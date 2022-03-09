IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Vindman: Ukraine fighter jet hang-up 'pretty absurd'

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (ret.), formerly a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, makes the argument that providing fighter jets to Ukraine is necessary to prevent humanitarian catastrophe at the hands of Russia's brutality, and expresses concern that coordination of the aid is happening awkwardly and in public.March 9, 2022

