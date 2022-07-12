IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

02:52

Rachel Maddow marvels at the decision by Proud Boys militia organizers to record their online video conferences only to have those recordings end up with federal prosecutors charging them with seditious conspiracy, as well as the New York Times. July 12, 2022

