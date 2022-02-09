IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

    05:44

  • Rep. Jeffries: RNC is a cult for calling Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse'

    04:58

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6

    04:33

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder

    08:58

  • January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT

    08:30

  • Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:10

  • Pence breaks with Trump

    07:04

  • Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 45

    02:17

  • 'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot

    11:14

  • Scheme to subvert 2020 election

    05:46

  • ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15

  • Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00

  • 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

    09:47

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Pence docs to be turned over to 1/6 cmte.

    05:27

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

Rachel Maddow

Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

09:01

Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, discusses his new reporting on how the January 6th Committee is looking at how and why previously unaffiliated extremist groups coalesced around the riot at the Capitol for Donald Trump. Feb. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

    05:44

  • Rep. Jeffries: RNC is a cult for calling Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse'

    04:58

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6

    04:33

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder

    08:58

  • January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT

    08:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All