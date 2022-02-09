Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel
09:01
Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, discusses his new reporting on how the January 6th Committee is looking at how and why previously unaffiliated extremist groups coalesced around the riot at the Capitol for Donald Trump. Feb. 9, 2022
Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel
