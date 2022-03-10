IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion

    Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch

    For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind

  • Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows

  • Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

  • China-Russia relationship amid Ukraine attacks

  • Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

  • Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital

  • Putin's forces bombing Mariupol, Ukraine called ‘depraved’ by UK prime minister

  • Sole Black MP in Ukrainian parliament: "We don't support racism here"

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

  • Attempted ceasefire failed in Mariupol

  • Russia accused of alleged war crimes

  • Worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

  • Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

  • Rolling Stone Correspondent details his journey out of Ukraine

Rachel Maddow

Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, talks about the strength of the Ukrainian people in resisting Vladimir Putin's invasion, and how the international community can defend humanitarian interests in Ukraine without expanding Russia's war.

