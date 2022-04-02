Ukrainians regain ground as Russians abruptly decamp from key positions
Ali Velshi rounds up reporting on Russian troops suddenly pulling out of areas they had taken by force and dug into, allowing Ukrainians to retake towns now shattered by Russian violence. April 2, 2022
