Ukrainian schnauzer found in war zone given new home

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine official: Draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia at 'an advanced stage'05:32
Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires05:42
Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine05:01
Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 04:51
Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt05:16
‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP05:33
Navalny's Russian anti-corruption groups stays active beyond Putin's reach05:02
Ukrainian forces emboldened as Russians abandon areas around Kyiv04:44
Ukrainians regain ground as Russians abruptly decamp from key positions05:00
Now Playing
Ukrainian schnauzer found in war zone given new home01:01
UP NEXT
Former tennis player fights for Ukraine05:55
Fiery blast at Russian oil depot04:38
Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘very upset’ about Ukraine war failures04:48
Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period10:23
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine11:23
Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol01:59
Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'05:39
Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’04:28
Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape06:53
Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'06:16
Ukrainian schnauzer found in war zone given new home01:01
Ali Velshi reports on an abandoned dog found by Ukrainian soldiers in a house near Kyiv. The dog is now living in Kyiv with a woman who volunteers with the Ukrainian military.April 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukraine official: Draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia at 'an advanced stage'05:32
Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires05:42
Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine05:01
Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 04:51
Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt05:16
‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP05:33