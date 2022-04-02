IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine official: Draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia at 'an advanced stage'

    05:32

  • Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

    05:42

  • Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine

    05:01

  • Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 

    04:51

  • Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt

    05:16

  • ‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP

    05:33

  • Navalny's Russian anti-corruption groups stays active beyond Putin's reach

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces emboldened as Russians abandon areas around Kyiv

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians regain ground as Russians abruptly decamp from key positions

    05:00

  • Ukrainian schnauzer found in war zone given new home

    01:01

  • Former tennis player fights for Ukraine

    05:55

  • Fiery blast at Russian oil depot

    04:38

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘very upset’ about Ukraine war failures

    04:48

  • Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period

    10:23

  • Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine

    11:23

  • Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol

    01:59

  • Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'

    05:39

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

    06:53

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

    06:16

Rachel Maddow

Ukrainian forces emboldened as Russians abandon areas around Kyiv

04:44

Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent at large for the Washington Post, talks about the significance of a strike on a fuel station in Russia that is believed to be the work of Ukraine, and the morale of Ukrainian fighters as they retake territory abandoned by battered Russian soldiers. April 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine official: Draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia at 'an advanced stage'

    05:32

  • Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

    05:42

  • Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine

    05:01

  • Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 

    04:51

  • Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt

    05:16

  • ‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP

    05:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All