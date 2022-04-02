Ukrainian forces emboldened as Russians abandon areas around Kyiv
04:44
Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent at large for the Washington Post, talks about the significance of a strike on a fuel station in Russia that is believed to be the work of Ukraine, and the morale of Ukrainian fighters as they retake territory abandoned by battered Russian soldiers. April 2, 2022
