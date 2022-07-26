IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukraine seeks more 'game changer' U.S. weapons systems for counteroffensive against Russia

    State Department confirms deaths of 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

  • CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan

  • CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

  • The Last Thing: “Russia’s Hunger Games”

  • Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko says the war is 'against the whole Western world.'

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

  • Sen. Blumenthal: To help Ukraine, U.S. needs to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

  • 'While Russia kills, America saves': Ukrainian first lady addresses Congress

  • Ukrainian MP in DC demanding Russian money to pay for Putin’s crimes, not U.S. taxpayers

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

  • Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

  • WNBA shows up for Brittney Griner

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

  • Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

Rachel Maddow

Ukraine seeks more 'game changer' U.S. weapons systems for counteroffensive against Russia

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, recently returned from Ukraine, talks with Rachel Maddow about the role of weapons from the U.S. and other NATO countries, like the HIMARS rocket system, in Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, and how the U.S. makes decisions about which and how many weapons to provide Ukraine.July 26, 2022

