Rachel Maddow

Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion

06:12

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, describes Ukraine's recent history of trying to purge corruption from its government, the hindrance Donald Trump was to that effort, and the hero Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become to his people.March 10, 2022

