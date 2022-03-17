Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war
05:35
Share this -
copied
Maryan Zablotskyy, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, expresses his appreciation for the aid provided to Ukraine but emphasizes that more is needed to not only to put an end to Vladimir Putin's imperialistic ambitions but to discourage other dictators who may be assessing the world's tolerance for military invasions. March 17, 2022
Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia
02:24
Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol
06:44
'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine
01:20
Now Playing
Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war
05:35
UP NEXT
Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?
03:56
Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance