    Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

    Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?

  Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

  In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

  Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

  'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support 

  Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper

  U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine

  Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship

  'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence

  Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety

  China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

  For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril

  How the West can help Russians change their corrupt leadership

  For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip

  As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals

  For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind

Rachel Maddow

Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

05:35

Maryan Zablotskyy, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, expresses his appreciation for the aid provided to Ukraine but emphasizes that more is needed to not only to put an end to Vladimir Putin's imperialistic ambitions but to discourage other dictators who may be assessing the world's tolerance for military invasions. March 17, 2022

    Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

    Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?

  Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

