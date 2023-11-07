IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

    11:36
  • UP NEXT

    'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

    07:40

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

    04:27

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

    07:51

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

    07:39

  • 'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy

    02:49

  • Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

    03:24

  • Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving 

    02:27

  • 'Negotiations large and small': Hostage releases, aid to Gaza suggest possible shift as war rages

    11:01

  • Maddow on her new book ‘Prequel’ clarifying today's politics: ‘I have a lot of faith in democracy’

    08:09

  • Maddow on the Gaza hospital bombing: ‘We as humans have to believe that the truth matters’

    07:39

  • 'I will not permit it': Judge throttles Trump's ranting to protect trial integrity

    04:30

  • Massive voter turnout in Poland appears to reject right-wing party; Halts authoritarian drift

    03:10

  • Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes

    04:49

  • Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages

    07:14

  • A real variable we've not seen before: Hamas hostage-taking complicates response to attacks

    03:55

  • 'Hamas needs to be eliminated': Rep. Goldman calls for 'neutralizing' terror group as 'initial mission'

    05:08

  • 'Like no nightmare I can ever imagine'; Israeli seeks help in the return of his abducted family members

    10:37

  • Why Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York matters the most to him

    06:29

Rachel Maddow

UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

11:36

Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, talks with Rachel Maddow about public support for unions and the innovative "stand-up strike" strategy that helped him secure tentative agreements for vastly improved contracts with three of the biggest auto makers in the United States. Nov. 7, 2023

  • Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

    11:36
  • UP NEXT

    'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

    07:40

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

    04:27

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

    07:51

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All