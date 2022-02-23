U.S. women's soccer players score major win in fight for equal pay
After a years-long fight for equal pay, U.S. women's soccer players agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation that includes a pledge from the federation to equalize pay among the men's and women's teams for all competitions, including the World Cup, which the women's team has won four times.Feb. 23, 2022
