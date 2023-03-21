IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

U.S. takes politician indictments in stride; Trump case should be no different: Maddow

08:51

Rachel Maddow reviews how regularly politicians at all levels of government in the United States are indicted without the overall system of government and the lives of Americans suffering any particular disruption, and argues that a potential indictment of Donald Trump should be no different. March 21, 2023

