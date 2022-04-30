U.S. sends more military aid to counter Putin's depravity in Ukraine

- UP NEXT
Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack07:32
Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine05:11
Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv00:29
Putin failed to meet his own major military objectives: McFaul04:56
Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine04:19
Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier07:37
Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine05:17
Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’05:53
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’04:35
'Completely inexcusable': Senator criticizes Rand Paul's blocking of Ukraine aid07:22
U.S. ambassador to Russia: Putin isn't interested in diplomacy at this point11:14
‘Evidently everybody gets it on Ukraine except Rand Paul’: Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander07:27
Ukraine pushes Russian forces outside of artillery range of Kharkiv01:39
UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht03:35
Pentagon: Russians making incremental progress at best in Ukraine08:07
Pressure worsens for Russia's faltering invasion as effects of sanctions loom06:07
Airbnb CEO on the future of work06:38
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory06:19
Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’03:52
Russian offensive in Donbas region stuck in Ukrainian mud02:04
Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier07:37
