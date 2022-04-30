IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

U.S. sends more military aid to counter Putin's depravity in Ukraine

03:10

Mehdi Hasan rounds up reporting on the state of Russian's invasion of Ukraine, including the discovery of more mass graves of Ukrainian civilians, more arms shipments from the U.S., and new grumbling from Russia's elite about the fallout from Putin's war dragging down Russia.April 30, 2022

