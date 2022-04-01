U.S. sees shift in Russian strategy in Ukraine; reaffirms support for Ukrainian defense
11:51
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby talks with Ali Velshi about the course of Russia's war in Ukraine, an apparent shift in Russian strategy, and ongoing military aid to Ukrainian forces. April 1, 2022
