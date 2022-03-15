U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine
08:30
Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, traces the path that connects the Covid anti-vaccine crowd online with right-wing proponents of a conspiracy theory about Ukrainian biological research facilities that is now serving as Russia's explanation for starting a war against Ukraine. March 15, 2022
