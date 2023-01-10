IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

U.S. far right becomes shameful model for anti-democracy insurrectionists

07:16

Rachel Maddow looks at the similarities between the January 6 U.S. insurrection and Sunday's uprising in Brazil as well as a foiled attempted insurrection in Germany, and wonders about the influence the far right in the U.S. is having on the rest of the world. Jan. 10, 2023

